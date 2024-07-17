Drunk Elephant Just Dropped a New Vitamin C Serum for Sensitive Skin

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Vitamin C and retinol are the gold standard when it comes to clinically proven active ingredients, with decades of research supporting their complexion-enhancing merits. Unfortunately, when applied topically, both vitamins A and C are notorious for not only next-level benefits but also irritation and overdrying—especially for those of us with sensitive skin.

One of Drunk Elephant's bestselling products, C-Firma Vitamin C serum, now has a new little sister that packs the radiance-boosting potency of traditional antioxidant serums sans the unpleasant side effects. Introducing C-Luma Serum, a gentler yet equally as effective vitamin C formula for sensitive skin and antioxidant rookies.

“Vitamin C is truly beneficial for everyone; however, not everyone has found the one that works for them. We have had requests for a lower-strength alternative to our C-Firma, which is a high-potency formula that uses the most powerful form of vitamin C—ascorbic acid—at a 15 percent concentration,” Drunk Elephant founder and CCO Tiffany Masterson tells The Daily Beast. “It was out of that request from our community that C-Luma was born.”

Drunk Elephant C-Luma Hydrabright Serum C-Luma is designed for beginners and skincare enthusiasts who are “C-shy.” It is formulated with just a 10 percent concentration and two forms of vitamin C (sodium ascorbyl phosphate at 9 percent and ascorbyl glucoside at 1 percent) that are more tolerant and sensitive-skin-friendly without compromising effectiveness. Of course, even veteran skincare obsessives can benefit from C-Luma, too, Masterson says. “Advanced vitamin C users looking to fit even more of this active ingredient into their routine can alternate by using C-Firma during the day and C-Luma at night. You’ll see rapid results on even more complex concerns.” Buy At Drunk Elephant $ 68

The gentle vitamin C serum is suspended in a hydrating gel formula spiked with skin-soothing and barrier-fortifying ingredients like sugarcane-derived squalane and marula oil, which helps further counteract irritation, overdrying, and redness—three common side effects associated with vitamin C skincare.

Like C-Firma, its stronger counterpart, C-Luma offers a slew of preventative and corrective benefits, including tackling hyperpigmentation, softening fine lines, and brightening dullness, but it’s also supercharged with pore-refining, anti-aging superpowers too. “Sodium ascorbyl phosphate [one of the two types of vitamin C used in C-Luma] has a unique talent: Research has demonstrated that concentrations above 3.0 percent have blemish-reducing benefits for the skin. We’re using quite a bit more in C-Luma, for even more impressive results on breakouts,” says Masterson.

Whether you’re looking for a gentler antioxidant serum your skin actually likes or just want to up the ante on your current regimen, Drunk Elephant’s new C-Luma Serum is here to give your current roster a major glow-up—no redness, peeling, or purging period required.

