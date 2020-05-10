Drunk Fox News Host Jeanine Pirro Chugs Bleach on SNL

Saturday Night Live’s Cecily Strong was portraying Fox News host Jeanine Pirro as an out-of-control drunk long before the real Jeanine Pirro appeared to actually be drunk during a live broadcast from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

So the season finale of SNL at Home was the perfect time for Strong’s Pirro to join “Weekend Update” anchor Colin Jost from her home to talk about the lockdown protests happening across America.

“Good evening, Colin, I hope you’ll forgive me,” Pirro began. “I had to do my own makeup while looking into a spoon.” Asked how she’s holding up under quarantine, she said, “I’m perfectly fine. Although I’ll admit that it’s been tough for all of us. For what seems like forever, I’ve been sitting at home, drinking and complaining to whoever would listen. Then this whole coronavirus thing happened!”

After Pirro suggested that if the sun or the “miracle drug hydroxychloro-queef” don’t work, perhaps we can just shoot the virus with AR-15s, Jost had to ask if she had been drinking. “Not much,” she said. “I’m just having a little of this boxed wine.”

Pirro, who repeatedly called the anchor “Ainsley,” went on to praise the “magnificent” president for the way he’s been leading during the crisis. “Have you seen him up there during these press conferences?” she asked. “Oh, mama, I just want to hide inside a 12-piece bucket of chicken and let him eat me alive.”

By the end of their interview, Pirro was broadcasting from the woods covered in war paint. When Jost asked her what she was drinking now, she answered. “Oh this? It’s called a piña cloroxa. It’s pineapple juice, coconut milk, and a half cup of bleach.”

