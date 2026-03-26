Drunk Man Entered Plane on Runway After Smashing Through Gate
FLYING HIGH
A drunk man who is accused of crashing through a locked gate and driving onto the active runway of an airport before entering a plane has been identified. Bryan J. Parker, 58, of Holly Hill in Volusia County, Florida, drove a blue Ford Mustang through the secure gate of Daytona Beach International Airport at around 4:25 p.m Wednesday, cops said. A report from the Sheriff of Volusia County said Parker was “highly intoxicated” and claimed witnesses saw his vehicle enter the active taxiway and nearly hit an Embry-Riddle plane that was taxiing. Parker then got out of his car and attempted to enter an occupied, running aircraft. After being unsuccessful, he ran to another aircraft, which he entered. In the sheriff’s latest update on the incident, it stated that an airport operations technician gave chase, removed him from the plane and placed him on his truck’s tailgate. Parker jumped off and ran toward a third plane before being caught and placed in handcuffs. Overall, the incident happened in around 30 seconds, airport officials added. Parker said he was under the influence of alcohol and drugs and did not remember what led to the bizarre incident. Multiple charges are pending upon completion of the investigation.