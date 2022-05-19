Drunk Man Put in Ambulance Shoots Staten Island Paramedic
EDP SHOOTS EMT
An intoxicated and disorderly man placed in an ambulance outside the Funkey Monkey bar in Staten Island pulled a .38 caliber revolver from his waistband and shot one of the responding EMTs in Staten Island on Wednesday evening, NYPD officials said in a late-night briefing. The ambulance driver then pulled over and 37-year-old Thomas McCauley fled, only to be quickly apprehended by a retired NYPD detective and an off-duty Sanitation Department lieutenant. McCauley, who also had a knife and mace on him when he was arrested, according to the New York Post, was known to the police, an NYPD official said, as the subject of a prior call about an emotionally disturbed person. The injured paramedic was taken by the ambulance driver to Richmond University Medical Center, where the Post reports that he is in stable condition.