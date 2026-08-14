Drunk Trump Aide Busted Playing With Sex Toy in Bizarre Video

A deputy assistant to President Donald Trump was caught on camera drunkenly playing around with a sex toy hours after attending a children’s hospital benefit gala at Mar-a-Lago.

A video obtained by the Daily Mail captured Lynne Patton, a longtime Trump aide who has worked in both of the president’s administrations, chasing around a purple vibrator while partying on a yacht.

The video was filmed by Washington lobbyist Ryan Coyne, who is close to Patton and frequently serves as her plus-one at political events, a source told the Mail.

In the footage, Patton, 52, can be heard slurring her words and asking not to be filmed. She can be seen wearing a golden cocktail dress, though her face is not shown.

The video, obtained by the Daily Mail, shows Patton playing hot potato with a purple vibrator. Daily Mail

“Ashley, get it. Ryan, get it,” she says, referring to the small sex toy being tossed around the carpeted floor. “Stop—not any of us. Not any of us!”

“Caroline’s vibrator is on the loose. “Who wants it?” Coyne says while filming, before kicking the tiny device at Patton.

Patton begs Coyne, who's filming the video, not to show their faces. Daily Mail

“Dude, do not get our faces, you b---h!” she shouts back. “Wait, start again. Start again, you’re not getting our faces.”

Patton, who served as Trump’s regional director of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development during his first term, later picked up the toy from a chair and tossed it back onto the floor, asking once more to “start again.”

Reached for comment, a White House official told the Daily Beast that Patton “consults with White House Counsel to maintain all required ethical standards and is fiscally responsible for all her own residences.”

The video was reportedly taken on the night of Feb. 6, 2025—the same night that Mar-a-Lago hosted a black-tie event benefitting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, according to the Mail.

Patton has been in Trump's orbit for years. Lynne Patton/Facebook

The event in question, the “Night of the Dragon” gala, was put on by Curetivity—formerly known as the Eric Trump Foundation.

A source aboard the yacht told the Mail that Patton, Coyne, and others “needed a palate cleanser from kids with cancer, so they decided to go to the strip club” after their time on the boat.

Coyne frequently attends Trump-related events with Patton as her plus-one. Lynne Patton/Facebook

Coyne, 38, is close with the longtime Trump aide. The Mail reported that while working for the administration, Patton lives in the lobbyist’s luxury penthouse in Virginia.

Patton, one of the president’s highest-ranking minority advisers, became close to the Trump family through her work as an event planner and aide for his charity foundation.

Officials, including White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, have opted not to police Patton’s behavior due to her closeness with Trump’s son and daughter-in-law, a White House insider told the outlet.