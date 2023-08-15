Drunk U.S. Tourists Caught Sleeping on the Eiffel Tower
LANDMARK CASE
Two American tourists were found asleep on the Eiffel Tower on Monday morning after allegedly getting drunk and evading security the night before, the landmark’s operator said Tuesday. Staff at Paris’ most famous monument woke the men “in the early morning” as they made their rounds ahead of the tower’s 9 a.m. opening time on Monday, operator Sete said. The pair “appear to have got stuck because of how drunk they were,” prosecutors in Paris told AFP, with Sete adding that the men were found in a section of the tower normally closed to the public between its second and third levels. A police source said they bought a ticket on Sunday night and then hopped security barriers while descending from the top of the tower. Sete said it intends to file a criminal complaint.