Police in York County, Pennsylvania got more than they bargained for when they pulled over a suspected drunk driver on Thursday night and found a live deer in the trunk. The 19-year-old driver and her human passengers explained that they had struck the ungulate and thought it was dead. Rather than leave it on the side of the road, the group decided, understandably, to bring it with them. But as they continued on their journey, the beast became animated in the hatchback, signaling that it was not, in fact, dead. This did not deter the group and they didn’t stop until police intervened. FOX 43 reports that the driver was detained on suspicion of DUI and the poor deer was released back into the Pennsylvania wild.