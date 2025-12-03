Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

What’s more luxurious than sipping a rich, velvety cognac? Perhaps smelling that way—or at least evoking the essence of a refined spirit through caramelized bergamot and antique wood. Cognac Reign, the latest launch from taste-making New York fragrance house D.S. & Durga, doesn’t just smell incredible—it’s peak autumnal energy in a bottle.

With Cognac Reign, you’re not simply wearing a fragrance—it’s a full-on luxury moment.

Top notes of caramel, oak, and musk unfold in a way that’s both sophisticated and unexpected. Available in 50 milliliter and 100 milliliter sizes, this new release earns its lofty price tag with its nuanced accord, impressive longevity, and equally luxe presentation.

The brand leans heavily into scent-as-experience, and co-founder David Seth Moltz puts it best: “You get on the subway & get off at Versailles. What would a 300-year-old cognac barrel cracked open on the F train smell like?” As a self-taught perfumer known for experimenting with spirits-inspired notes—including past creations built around agave—Moltz’s take on deep amber and caramelized cognac feels like a natural evolution.

And while some trendy fragrances skew too bold or too overpowering, Cognac Reign stays subtle, smooth, and easily wearable. Like all D.S. & Durga scents, it’s designed with a unisex sensibility, making it adaptable to any olfactory style. With “cognac essence” woven into the heart notes, it’s become one of my go-tos for polished nights out at a candlelit bar (when I’m not reaching for my beloved D.S. & Durga Grey Blazer, that is).

D.S. & Durga fragrances certainly aren’t cheap, but one experience with something as lush and transportive as Cognac Reign makes the splurge feel entirely justified.

MORE FROM THE LOOKER: