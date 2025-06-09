Dua Lipa Sparks Engagement Rumors While Flashing Diamond Ring

Alex Cooper, host of the wildly popular podcast Call Her Daddy, shares a shocking revelation in her new Hulu docuseries. In the first episode of Call Her Alex, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on Sunday, Cooper, 30, alleges she endured three years of sexual harassment from her college soccer coach, Nancy Feldman. The podcaster, who attended Boston University on a full scholarship to play Division I soccer, claims Feldman, who coached 27 seasons at BU, became “fixated” on her during her sophomore year. “It was confusing because the focus wasn’t like, ‘You’re doing so well,’” alleges Cooper. “It was all based on her wanting to know who I was dating, her making comments about my body, and her always wanting to be alone with me.” When she tried to avoid being alone with Feldman, Cooper says the coach retaliated by reducing her playing time, eventually kicking her off the team. Though she went to university officials at the time, Cooper claims they “dismissed” her allegations without an investigation. “The story is frustrating, because I want to tell women, ‘Come forward,’” Cooper told audience members during a post-screening Q&A. “But I did, and I wasn’t believed.” Neither Feldman, who retired in 2022, nor Boston University has responded to the allegations.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1‘Call Her Daddy’ Host Reveals Shocking Harassment AllegationCOMING FORWARDThe podcaster revealed startling allegations in her new Hulu docuseries.
- 2Dua Lipa Sparks Engagement Rumors With Diamond Ring PicsLOOK AT THAT ROCKThe singer showed off a diamond ring on her ring finger, sparking rumors about a possible engagement.
Shop with ScoutedBoost Arousal With This Clinically-Proven Bendable VibratorGOOD VIBESAccording to MysteryVibe, this vibrator is clinically proven to improve pelvic pain by 480 percent, arousal by 93 percent, and natural lubrication by 73 percent.
- 3Photographer Shot With ‘Plastic Bullet’ in L.A. HospitalizedUNDER FIRE“There was something hard sticking out of the back of my leg and my leg was getting wet from blood,” Nick Stern said.
- 4Bruce Willis’ Wife Reveals How He Worked Despite DementiaTAKING CAREThe actor’s wife Emma said a trusted team got creative behind the scenes to help the action star deliver a performance.
Shop with ScoutedScore 15% Off Red Light Therapy Devices for a Limited TimeWELLNESS DEALSFrom red light therapy devices to sleep bundles, Bon Charge’s wellness tools will change the way your dad lives, works, and rests.
- 5Tradwife Queen ‘Absolutely Done’ Having Kids Pregnant AgainLUCKY NO. 4TikTok star Nara Aziza Smith has been married to model Lucky Blue Smith since 2020.
- 6Broadway Star Patti LuPone Notably Absent From Tony AwardsREADING THE ROOMThe stage veteran recently came under fire for making disparaging comments about her peers.
- 7‘John Wick’ Spinoff Fails to Outdo ‘Lilo & Stitch’ EVERYTHING’S COMING UP STITCH‘Ballerina’ failed to skirt past the Disney live-action adaptation, which has dominated the charts since its premiere.
- 8Billy Joel’s Ex-Wife Comments on Relationship Post-DiagnosisJUST THE WAY THEY AREThe “Piano Man” singer announced he had been diagnosed with a rare brain disorder.
Shop with ScoutedGet Long, Flowy Hair Instantly With DIY Hair ExtensionsCALLING CURLY GIRLSBellami hair extensions are the easiest way to a perfect hair day—without spending a fortune.
- 9Texas Woman Dies From Horrifying Brain-Eating AmoebaH2-NOThe previously-healthy 71-year-old developed fevers, altered mental states, and seizures before passing.
- 10Confused Fans Heckle Miley Cyrus at Film Premiere‘ENTITLED’The star was forced to appease fan demands with an improvised a capella number.
Dua Lipa Sparks Engagement Rumors While Flashing Diamond Ring
Dua Lipa flaunted a big diamond on her ring finger in photos Monday. The “Levitating” singer shared a series of pictures on Instagram, including some of her and actor boyfriend Callum Turner, and showed off what appeared to be a diamond ring. The caption read: “that’s amoreeee... ♡” The first photo was a blurry snapshot of her and Turner sitting close and hugging each other, and the following photos and selfies revealed the glimmering rock. Lipa first showed off the ring in a New Year’s post in January, sparking engagement rumors with Turner. Since then, she has been seen wearing the ring in a variety of photos on Instagram and on stage during her Radical Optimism tour. She even kept it on over her glove during the couple’s first red carpet appearance at the 2025 Met Gala. Rumors around Lipa and Turner’s relationship began in 2023, when the two were spotted dancing together at Turner’s Masters of Air series premiere that January. Six months later, Lipa hard launched the pair on her Instagram, sharing a photo of them lying on grass at the 2024 Glastonbury Festival.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
When it comes to sex toys, “clinically proven” and “doctor-recommended” aren’t phrases you’d expect to find under its merits, but MysteryVibe’s bendable Crescendo 2 does more than just all the right spots. According to the brand, a recent study found that the FDA-registered Crescendo 2 vibrator significantly improves pelvic pain and penetration pain in women suffering from genito-pelvic pain and penetration disorder, menopausal symptoms, and arousal issues. The Crescendo 2’s slim ergonomic design allows users to bend it to a variety of customizable positions, allowing for a totally personalized experience—whether solo or partnered.
The innovative sex toy is also designed to precisely pinpoint your unique erogenous zones, from the G-spot to the P-spot. Plus, it’s equipped with six motors and 16 different settings, so users can seamlessly control the speed, intensity, and pattern of the vibrations with the device or using the accompanying app. The versatile vibrator is designed for everyone and is suitable for sex toy newbies and veterans alike. It’s no wonder this unique and body-positive vibrator has won several design awards. The best part? You can score 35 percent off the deluxe vibrator (and a range of the brand’s other sex toys) right now—just in time for Valentine’s Day, including the Legato, the prostate-stimulating Molto, and the Tenuto 2 for couples.
A British photojournalist covering the demonstrations against federal immigration raids in Los Angeles was rushed into emergency surgery after police shot him with a three-inch plastic bullet. Nick Stern was wearing a press card around his neck and carrying a large camera when he was hit with the non-lethal bullet, also known as a sponge bullet, which tore into his thigh. The veteran photojournalist felt a “terrific pain” in his leg and tried to hobble away, but he couldn’t put any weight on his leg, which was getting wet from blood. He suddenly felt faint, and eight protesters ran over to carry him away from the “danger area.” Medics then cut off his pants, put pressure on the wound and tied a tourniquet before rushing him into surgery to remove the bullet. He is now recovering at Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and said he wants to return to the field as quickly as he can. Police also shot an Australian journalist in the leg with a rubber bullet during a live TV stand-up on Sunday. In the footage, the Australian national news service’s U.S. correspondent, Lauren Tomasi, can be seen jumping and crying out in pain after an officer appears to point directly at her and shoot.
Bruce Willis’ wife and caregiver, Emma Hemming Willis, reveals that the actor found a way to temporarily keep working as the symptoms of his frontotemporal dementia (FTD) intensified. Willis announced that he had been diagnosed with the degenerative disease in February 2023, and has since stepped out of the public eye—save for social media updates from his family. In a forthcoming book titled The Unexpected Journey, Emma writes that the actor had a trusted team to feed him acting lines through a receiver behind the scenes and had his dialogue in films cut down to seamlessly accommodate his diminishing capacity. The results can be noticed in such films as Assassin (2023) and the Detective Knight series (2022-23), according to the book, which Emma has called “not a memoir, but under the category of self-help.” In an Instagram post, Emma said the book is what she wishes “someone had handed me the day we got our diagnosis with no hope, no direction. She added, “Today life looks different for me and our family because I was able to put support into place.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Father’s Day is just around the corner (June 15), and whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for a biohacking-obsessed dad or just looking to upgrade your own wellness and recovery tech lineup, Bon Charge has you covered.
For a limited time, Bon Charge is offering 15 percent off specially curated wellness gifts and bundles, including red light therapy devices, massage guns, blackout eye masks, and more. There are also plenty of single-item deals to score as well.
Whether winding down after work, the gym, or time in the yard, the dad in your life will be so grateful for this compact massage gun. One of the unique features of this device is its hot/cold attachment.
With multiple intensity levels and attachments, the massage gun can be tailored to fit dad’s specific needs. Additionally, the lightweight and ergonomic design makes it easy to reach those hard-to-reach areas.
There are very few things in life that dads love more than sleep. Ensure the big guy gets the deep and uninterrupted rest he deserves with this blackout mask. The real standout feature here is the mask’s hollow and adjustable eye cups. They completely block out light without putting any pressure on his eyes.
Whether they’re a gym junkies, aspiring wellness aficionado, or just overstressed and in serious need of solid night of slumber, Bon Charge’s Father’s Day sale is chock full of gifts any father (or wellness buff) will love.
Model and TikTok star Nara Aziza Smith, 23, announced that she is expecting her fourth child with model husband Lucky Blue Smith, 27. Smith has garnered a social media following of 4.6 million thanks to her traditional or “trad” styled cooking and homemaking videos—known for making everything from soda to shampoo from scratch. Smith previously said she was “absolutely done” having kids. Her current brood—Rumble Honey, Slim Easy, and Whimsy Lou—are all close in age. Yet things have apparently changed, and Smith shared a video of her growing baby in excitement. “Baby 4 Loading ...” she captioned the clip, which featured her husband Lucky and was set to the song “Where Roses Bloom (Voice Memo Clip)” by Tessa. Lucky also shared the video on his account. Smith married Lucky in 2020 and has previously made headlines as her legion of followers have attempted to suss out her political views—with some suspecting them to be MAGA-skewing. Smith’s husband Lucky is a Mormon.
Broadway icon Patti LuPone did not attend the 2025 Tony Awards on Sunday—a conspicuous absence given recent controversy. The three-time Tony winner, who was not nominated for an award this year, attracted fierce backlash after she criticized fellow Broadway actors in a New Yorker profile last month. The 76-year-old’s remarks about Audra McDonald and Kecia Lewis were condemned as an act of bullying and “racialized disrespect” in an open letter signed by more than 500 Broadway artists. LuPone apologized on May 31, acknowledging on Instagram that her words were “demeaning and disrespectful.” She said she agreed “wholeheartedly” with everything written in the open letter. It’s not clear if LuPone was originally planning to attend Sunday’s ceremony. Several performers weighed in on the controversy in red carpet interviews, including Christopher Jackson of Hamilton, who said his initial reaction to her comments had been: “Damn, read the room!”
Lilo & Stitch reigned over the box office chart for a third consecutive weekend, towering above new John Wick spinoff Ballerina. The live-action Disney flick added another $32.5 million to its domestic total and an additional $67.7 million globally, culminating in a $772 million box office run so far. Meanwhile, Lionsgate’s Ballerina fell just behind at second place with $25 million domestically and $26 million globally for its opening weekend. The new action thriller starring Ana de Armas is set in the John Wick universe and follows a dancer-turned-assassin who is intent on avenging her father’s death. The film was initially slated to premiere last year but was delayed following a need for additional shoots, according to Deadline. In third place is Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, which stayed strong in its third week of release with $15 million added to its domestic total. The Tom Cruise epic currently holds a $450 million worldwide total. Rounding out the top five are Karate Kid: Legends and Final Destination: Bloodlines, which earned $8.7 million and $6.5 million at the domestic box office, respectively.
Billy Joel’s first wife, Elizabeth Weber, has opened up about the couple’s relationship after Joel announced he had been diagnosed with a brain disorder, normal pressure hydrocephalus, and cancelled upcoming tour appearances in late May. Weber told Page Six at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere for Joel’s documentary, Billy Joel: And So It Goes, on Wednesday that she and the “Piano Man” singer are “friendly but not cordial.” “I mean, we got divorced for a reason. And, you know, I’ve been married a few times, too. And if I were close to all my exes, I wouldn’t be here tonight!” she said. Joel and Weber met in the 1960s when Weber was engaged to Joel’s Attila bandmate, Jon Small. After having an affair that left Joel suicidal, the pair got married in 1973. Joel wrote the 1977 Grammy Award-winning song “Just the Way You Are” for Weber. The couple got divorced almost a decade later in 1982. Following their divorce, Weber remained out of the public eye, noting that the negative press she received afterward never bothered her. “Well, you know, rock ‘n’ roll isn’t really good to women and the music business traditionally hasn’t been good to women,” she said. “But I have my life, I do what I do, and I can’t really be concerned about [anything else].”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
You want long hair, and you want it now. Not in six months, not in six weeks—now. Luckily, Bellami hair extensions exist to give you the mermaid hair of your dreams without the wait. These 100% human hair extensions are easy to install—use a comb to create straight parts at the back and sides of your head, clip the extensions in, and style as usual. Each package comes with different widths, so you can customize the thickness you’re looking for and ensure a truly seamless blend.
For gals whose hair isn’t flat-iron smooth and shiny, Bellami just launched a line of textured extensions for fuss-free styling. These extensions deliver 3C ringlets, 3A spirals, and a blowout texture. They make easy even easier to find your perfect match and offer inclusivity to more women of color.
To find your perfect match, just upload a photo and Bellami’s experts will find your perfect color match. In addition to natural hair colors, there are balayage and rooted designs plus funky accent colors, which is a really great way to try out a bold hue with zero commitment.
If this wasn’t customization enough, you can also choose from two weft styles, the Silk Seam (which disappears at the root) and Lace Weft (which gives a boost of extra volume). Between color, texture, length, and closure, you can make your look as natural or as bold as you’d like (or mix it up daily). Click here to find your perfect match.
An unnamed woman has died in Texas after succumbing to a terrifying brain-eating amoeba. It is believed the woman was infected with Naegleria fowleri, after using tap water in a sinus rinse. A case report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that the use of non-boiled water from her RV’s water system in the sinus-clearing device is the likely cause of infection. “The tank had been filled with water collected on an unknown date before the patient’s purchase of the RV 3 months earlier,” the report reads. Lab tests later confirmed the presence of N. fowleri in her brain fluid. The amoeba lives in warm, freshwater around the world and, while infection is rare, enters the body through the nasal passage, causing primary amebic meningoencephalitis or PAM. Fewer than 10 people contract the disease in the U.S. each year, but it is fatal in almost everyone who does. The CDC recommends the use of distilled, sterile, or boiled and cooled tap water for nasal irrigation.
Miley Cyrus appeared on the red carpet at the Tribeca Film Festival to promote the release of her new film, Something Beautiful, but her fans in attendance wanted more. Screaming fans interrupted an onstage Q&A with the film’s cast and crew with shouts of “Sing! We paid $800!” and “We thought this was a concert!” Video captured of the event shows Cyrus looking uncomfortable as producer Panos Cosmatos and co-writers/co-directors Jacob Bixenman and Brendan Walter try to answer questions about the film over the sound of jeers. One fan interrupted with a shout of “Are you actually gonna sing?” and the 32-year-old eventually relented with a few bars of her 2009 hit “The Climb” as demanded. The fans’ behavior has been branded “rude” and “entitled” by online commentators. Cyrus released Something Beautiful, her ninth studio album, on May 30. The film is an accompanying visual that will be released in theaters on June 12.