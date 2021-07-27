Dua Lipa Slams Collaborator DaBaby’s Anti-Gay Slurs
‘HORRIFIED’
Dua Lipa is condemning the vile comments collaborator DaBaby made about gay men and HIV-positive people at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami and on social media. “I’m surprised and horrified at DaBaby’s comments,” she said of the rapper, who performs with her on the hit “Levitating.” She added, “I really don’t recognize this as the person I worked with.” DaBaby has also faced blowback from fans for telling the concert crowd: “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two or three weeks, put your cellphone light up.” Defending his comments on Instagram the next day, he only made his homophobia clearer, saying his LGBTQ fans don’t have AIDS because they “ain’t no nasty gay n---as.”