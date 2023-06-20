Dua Lipa’s ‘Levitating’ Made Nine Inch Nails Singer Cry
‘WELL-CRAFTED’
Sometimes even heavy metal rockstars can’t help but get emotional to Dua Lipa’s catchy hits. In an interview for the “Tetragrammaton with Rick Rubin” podcast, Nine Inch Nails’ lead singer Trent Reznor revealed he “teared up” listening to one of the pop singer’s songs “because it was just a really well-done piece of music.” “I heard my daughter, who’s six, singing Dua Lipa the other day. She’s so into it, and it was so cool. Like this is her music, you know? This is her thing,” Reznor said. “It really reminded me [of] the art of writing a well-crafted song.” But the “Head Like a Hole” singer didn’t reveal the specific track until days later with a comment under a Stereogum Instagram post. “It was ‘Levitating.’ Her execution was spot on and when she got to the ‘sugarboo’ line it broke me,” he wrote.