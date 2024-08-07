NFL Legend Who Helped Cowboys Win First Super Bowl Dies at 77
MVP
Duane Thomas, the Dallas Cowboys running back who was responsible for giving the franchise their first ever Super Bowl win in 1972, has died at 77. His cause of death is currently unknown, according to ESPN. Thomas notoriously vowed not to speak to the media, his teammates, or coaches after a contract dispute with Cowboy’s management irritated him enough to call coach Tom Landry “plastic man.” Instead, the Cowboy legend let announcers do the talking for him, leading the league with 11 rushing touchdowns and 13 total touchdowns for the 1971 season. According to Sports Illustrated, he almost unanimously voted as the Super Bowl MVP that year, but was slighted because he would have had to give an acceptance speech. He was traded to the San Diego Chargers that same year, but never played for the California team after ditching their training camp. Thomas scored 21 career touchdowns, 16 of which were with the Cowboys.