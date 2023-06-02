Iowa Teacher Benched Over Shocking N-Word Video

A high school employee in Iowa has been placed on leave after he was caught on camera hurling the N-word at a student.

In a video from Dubuque Hempstead High School that spread across social media and was shared by NBC affiliate KWWL Waterloo, a white male employee wearing a green shirt stares down a Black student standing across from him.

“What you looking at, n-----?” the man yells to the student. Another Black student walks out of a room and in the man’s direction just as the man shouts the slur, but abruptly stops when he hears the word.

The employee, who has not been identified, apologizes to the Black student who happened to walk in front of him during the exchange and goes back to addressing the other student.

In a message sent to the school community on Wednesday and forwarded to The Daily Beast by the school on Friday, Dubuque Hempstead High School Assistant Principal Julia Jorgenson said the employee was immediately suspended while the school district investigates.

“I want to be clear in saying that the actions shown in this video are not acceptable and do not represent the values of Hempstead High School or the Dubuque Community School District,” Jorgenson said. “I have talked personally with many students and parents today, as have members of our administrative team and staff across the building, to reinforce that we are here to support students today and moving forward.

“We strive every day to ensure that each of our students learns in a safe, inclusive learning environment and today, for many, Hempstead did not live up to that expectation.”

Dubuque Community School District spokesperson Mike Cyze told the Telegraph Herald on Thursday that no other information would be provided.

According to Hempstead’s website, showing respect by way of “Treat[ing others] with consideration, honor and compassion” is part of the school’s community expectations, as well as being “morally accountable for one’s actions.”