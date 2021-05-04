CHEAT SHEET
Meghan Markle to Release a Children’s Book This Summer
Meghan Markle is now officially an author. The Duchess of Sussex has announced that her first children’s book, The Bench, will be available for purchase this summer. The book “captures the evolving and expanding relationship between fathers and sons” and “reminds us of the many ways that love can take shape and be expressed in a modern family,” according to a press release. Markle says that the book was inspired by her own family. “The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born... My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine,” Markle said in a statement. Markle will also narrate an audio-version of the book.