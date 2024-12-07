‘Duck Dynasty’ Star ‘Not Doing Well’ Amid Alzheimer’s Battle

Oppenheimer star Emma Dumont confirmed to TMZ via a rep that they are now using they/them pronouns as a trans-masculine and non-binary person. “They identify as a trans masculine non-binary person. Their work name is still going to be Emma Dumont, but they will go by Nick with friends and family,” said the rep, adding that Dumont will go by Emma professionally. Dumont is best-known for portraying Oppenheimer’s sister-in-law Jackie Oppenheimer in the 2023 Oscar-winning blockbuster. They have also portrayed Lorna Dane/Polaris in Fox’s 2017 X-men adaptation series The Gifted, also scoring a role in Paul Thomas Anderson‘s Licorice Pizza. Next they are set to star in a film called The New Me, about a young mother struggling to connect with her baby and husband, according to IMDb. The film does not have a release date yet, but Dumont has changed updated their listed pronouns on Instagram to reflect their life update. “Only call me Nick if ur cool okay?” they wrote on their updated Instagram profile.
