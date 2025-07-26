Reality TV Trumper’s Last Words Revealed After Alzheimer’s Battle
Phil Robertson, who passed away this year after a battle with Alzheimer’s, gave his son a final warning before dying at 79. The Duck Dynasty star’s son, Willie, starred alongside his dad in the A&E reality series from 2012 to 2017 and shared the details of his father’s final moments during an interview with TV Insider. “Phil had such a strong faith,” the star, 53, said. “He told us before, ‘Do not cry at my funeral. I know where I’m going.’” Willie added that his dad had been struggling with Alzheimer’s for a while. Robertson’s passing saddened conservative fans, who tuned into the show’s sequel only days after Robertson’s death on May 20. “What a life he lived,” his son said. The MAGA member was vocally opposed to same sex marriage and anti-abortion. He famously said: ”I got it down to this: if you’re pro-God, and pro-America, and pro-gun and pro-duck hunting, that’s all I want.“ His son said that he will be remembered for his piety. “Phil would have wanted us to do exactly what we’re doing,” he said. “Whatever is a reflection of that faith, and our show is a reflection of our faith.”