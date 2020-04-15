DUER Makes Pants You’ll Never Want To Take Off

A good pair of pants can change everything. But good pants are hard to come by, and in my opinion, hard to shop for. What really makes a good pair of pants, good? Is it the style, the comfort, or something else entirely? I think what makes a pair of pants a cut above the rest is this: when you go to get dressed in the morning, they’re the first thing you want to grab. Not only should they be comfortable, but they should be stylish too, able to be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. You shouldn’t get too hot in them, the pockets should be on point, and most of all they should be easy to care for. If you had told me I’d find my favorite pair of pants this year, I would’ve laughed in your face.

And then, DUER was kind enough to let me try their Smart Stretch Pants. They are made of a Polyester Modal blend and have the signature DUER gusset that allows for maximum range of motion, so much motion that I didn’t know was even possible in pants. And if that makes you worry about them tearing, you’d be correct, except DUER has thought ahead. They reinforce their seams so their pants are not only flexible, but last, too. What I love about them most though is that while they are the perfect pants to wear to the office because of the style, I feel no need to change into sweatpants when I get home. They are just that comfortable.

These dream-pants from DUER only come in one color: navy. Which is good news for me. Because whenever they make new colors, I’ll be buying a few more pairs to compliment the one I already have and love.

DUER Smart Stretch Pants Buy on DUER $ 139 Free Shipping | Free Returns

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

