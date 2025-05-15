Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Summer is the season for removing layers, donning swim trunks and tank tops, and soaking up all that vitamin D. It is when our heavier articles of clothing get packed away and stashed in the basement. Goodbye wool. So long, fleece. Adios denim.

Duer, which launched in Vancouver back in 2015 with the goal of producing jeans that were both stylish and functional, has been a pioneer in technical denim from day one. As a PE teacher and coach, I’m often frustrated by the fact that the stretchiest clothes are often the most casual, and I’ve appreciated being able to “dress up” in jeans that look sharp but feature significant freedom of movement, with breathable, flexible, anti-microbial, moisture-wicking fabrics and gusseted crotches.

Yet denim can be hot, and come summertime, I often swap out jeans in favor of shorts. Duer’s latest innovation, the Performance Denim Lite line, erases the need to stash my denim staples away for the summer. The denim is as breezy as it gets, weighing in at 25 percent lighter than Duer’s regular denim, and infused with Coolmax EcoMade Polyester, allowing the fabric to wick away sweat from the skin.

The Performance Denim Lite line comes in a variety of options for men and women, including a shirt dress, high-rise cargo pants, and a romper. I’ve been thoroughly enjoying the slim straight jeans for daily wear, and the two-pocket shirt is a perfect companion for a cool summer evening. Denim has always been cool, but now it is actually cool, and for the first time, I’ll be able to keep it in the rotation all summer long.

