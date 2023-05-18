DUI Suspect Who Killed Bride in Golf Cart Was ‘Bar Hopping’ Hours Before: Lawsuit
‘BOOZE-FILLED DAY’
A woman in a “drunken haze” got behind the wheel of a rental car and crashed into a golf cart carrying a pair of newlyweds last month, killing the bride on what was “supposed to be the happiest day” of her life, according to a lawsuit filed by her widower. The groom, Ari Hutchinson, was left badly injured in the crash, along with two other family members who were in the cart. Hutchinson’s civil suit also names as defendants five local businesses that allegedly served Jamie Komoroski drinks on the day, alleging she had a “booze-filled day of bar hopping” prior to the crash. The 28-page complaint accuses the defendants of wrongful death, gross negligence, reckless hiring, supervision and training as well as “negligent infliction of emotional distress.” Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of reckless vehicular homicide and three counts of driving under the influence causing death. Arrested at the scene on April 28, her blood alcohol content was “0.261, more than three times the legal limit,” according to the lawsuit. At a beach vigil held over the weekend, Hutchinson memorialized his bride, Samantha Miller, saying she was “up there smiling, for sure.”