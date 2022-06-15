Wealthy New York socialite and magazine publisher Jason Binn, who was arrested this week on a charge of sexually molesting a teenage relative, has claimed it’s a bogus case drummed up by his ex-wife’s “deep seeded [sic] jealousy” and “hatred” for him.

The multimillionaire was taken into custody in Manhattan on Monday, accused of groping a 16-year-old relative’s butt outside a SoHo restaurant this February.

Binn, 54, is accused of forcibly touching a minor in their “sexual and other intimate parts” to gratify his own “sexual desire,” according to court documents obtained by the New York Post.

Binn released a statement through his lawyer to The Daily Beast on Wednesday, claiming the allegations are untrue and that he is an “unknowing victim” who “sadly fell prey” to his ex-wife. He said he planned to fight the charges levied against him.

While separated since 2016, Binn and his ex-wife Haley are still working through divorce proceedings, court records show.

Binn alleged the ongoing divorce is why his ex-wife constructed a story of him grabbing a relative’s backside. Without naming her, his statement read, “Any of us can become unknowing victims; based on peoples [sic] jealousies and vindictiveness and money.”

He later added: “This [is] absolutely not true and continues to be part of a sad, bitter divorce.”

“This should serve notice to everybody who can serve notice to anyone when they innocently find themselves at the wrong end of someone’s deep seeded jealousy in or hated for [sic],” he wrote in the statement.

Reid Aronson, a divorce attorney for Haley, declined to comment on Binn’s statement.

“We hope the privacy of the family will be respected at this time,” Aronson said.

Binn, 52, is a father of three and the founder of DuJour Media, a print and digital luxury lifestyle publishing brand. Worth an estimated $50 million, he’s known for throwing lavish parties that have drawn out celebrities such as Kanye West and the Kardashians.