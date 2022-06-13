Well-Heeled NYC Mag Publisher Arrested for Allegedly Molesting a Minor
FROM BOOM TO BUST
Jason Binn’s DuJour magazine promises luxury, but the Manhattan publisher and man-about-town did not spend Monday in style after being arrested for allegedly molesting a girl younger than 17. The 47-year-old father of two was charged with forcible touching of intimate parts and endangering a minor under 17, the Daily Mail reported. With an estimated net worth of $50 million, Binn runs with a high-profile crowd and is frequently photographed with celebs and politicians like Vice President Kamala Harris and Kim Kardashian. In fact, privilege is part of his brand, as subscribers to DuJour have to meet a certain set of criteria including having an average net worth of $5 million. Binn was photographed at Manhattan Criminal Court following his arrest, looking a bit less luxurious than usual.