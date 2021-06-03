CHEAT SHEET
Duke’s Legendary College Basketball Coach to Retire After Next Season
Mike Krzyzewski, Duke University’s legendary basketball coach, will retire at the end of the 2021-22 season. Krzyzewski, 75, known as “Coach K,” has 1,097 wins, the most of any coach in college basketball, and five national championships under his belt. He has helmed the Duke Blue Devils’ men’s program since 1980. “My family and I view today as a celebration,” Krzyzewski said in a statement. “Our time at both West Point and Duke has been beyond amazing and we are thankful and honored to have led two college programs at world-class institutions for more than four decades.” Krzyzewski coached the West Point basketball team for five seasons before Duke.