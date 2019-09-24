New Jersey Teacher in Trouble for ‘Offensive’ Comment About Missing Dulce Alavez

Read it at Vineland Daily Journal
A New Jersey teacher was yanked from the classroom for making an “offensive, inflammatory, and entirely unacceptable” comment on social media about Dulce Alavez, a 5-year-old girl who has been missing for a week, school officials said Tuesday. Jennifer Hewitt Bishop, who reportedly referenced Dulce’s Mexican heritage in a Facebook conversation, could face further discipline by the Vineland Public School District, according to the Vineland Daily Journal. Dulce’s mother says she disappeared from a playground in Bridgeton on Sept. 16, and authorities have offered a $35,000 reward for information.