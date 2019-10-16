CHEAT SHEET
MYSTERY MAN
Authorities Release Sketch of ‘Possible Witness’ in Disappearance of 5-Year-Old Dulce Alvarez
New Jersey authorities have released a sketch of a “possible witness” who is believed to have information regarding the disappearance of 5-year-old Dulce Alvarez. The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office released the sketch Tuesday, almost a month after Alvarez was reported missing from City Park in Bridgeton, New Jersey, while playing with her 3-year-old brother. A witness told authorities that the man depicted in the sketch was seen in the park on Sept. 16, the day Alvarez vanished. “Investigators wish to speak with him as it is believed that he may have information that is helpful in determining the circumstances that led to Dulce’s disappearance,” the prosecutor's office said in a statement. Investigators issued an Amber Alert last month searching for a man who was seen leading Alvarez from the park to a red van. Prosecutor Jennifer Webb McRae told NBC News that the man depicted in the composite sketch is not the same man described in the Amber Alert.