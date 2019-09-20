CHEAT SHEET
FBI: Stop Spreading Rumors About Missing 5-Year-Old in New Jersey
The FBI warned people not to spread rumors about the disappearance of 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez, who went missing in a New Jersey park Monday afternoon. “Do not spread rumors on social media with respect to the search for Dulce Maria Alavez. Information is being released through official channels. Don’t be responsible for distracting the focus of everyone’s efforts. Let’s unite to #findDulce,” the FBI’s Newark office said in a tweet. A few hours later, authorities offered a $20,000 reward for any information about Alavez’s disappearance, NJ.com reports. Police said Alavez was abducted Monday afternoon from the Bridgeton City Park, and an Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for a light-skinned, possibly Hispanic man who was seen leading Alavez into a red van with a sliding side door. Police urge anyone with information to contact the State Police Missing Persons Unit at 609-882-2000, ext. 2554 or the Bridgeton police at 856-451-0033.