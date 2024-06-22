‘Dumbass’: Justin Timberlake Was Given Warning Before Arrest
‘ENTITLEMENT’
Justin Timberlake was reportedly given a warning after being stopped by Sag Harbor police on Tuesday morning and was only arrested after he kept on driving. The New York Post reports that Timberlake was “stopped and advised not to drive” but just a few minutes later the “Cry Me a River” singer was “observed by the same officer, driving” his 2025 BMW SUV again. “What a dumbass,” the source said. “I am thinking he could afford a driver. How’s that for entitlement?” Timberlake, who has admitted in the past to having problems with “excessive drinking”, told police he’d had just one martini at the American Hotel while having dinner with friends. A criminal complaint states that Timberlake refused three times to take a chemical test but presented with bloodshot, glassy eyes and a strong smell of alcohol on his breath. His attorney, Ed Burke, told the New York Post in a statement that he “looks forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations. He will have a lot to say at the appropriate time.”