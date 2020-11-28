NJ Teachers’ Gay-Bashing Chat Shared During Zoom Class

CHEAT SHEET
A gay-bashing chat between two New Jersey public school teachers was shared during a Zoom class—and now the mayor is calling for an investigation. “Why is that kid with the gay gym teacher?” one of the Dumont High School teachers asked, according to NJ.com. The other responded: “Is that her adopted kid? Who is gonna be all f----d up growing up watching 2 chicks kissing and calling them both mom.” The chat was captured by someone and reposted during the class. Dumont Mayor Andrew LaBruno called the incident “appalling” and demanded an investigation, while a petition calling for the teachers to be fired has garnered thousands of signatures.