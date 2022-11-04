CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Dumped Spurs Player Josh Primo Under Criminal Investigation
EXPOSED?
Read it at Bleacher Report
Dumped Spurs player Josh Primo is under criminal investigation by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office following allegations he regularly exposed himself to a team therapist. Investigators have been in touch with the therapist, Dr. Hillary Cauthen, KSAT reports. It comes a day after Primo accused Cauthen of using “ugly stereotypes and racially charged fears” for her own monetary gain—despite Cauthen filing a lawsuit that specifically says she is not seeking financial damages. In her lawsuit, Cauthen alleged that Primo exposed his genitals to her nine times during extensive therapy sessions, which she first alerted team officials of in January. Primo, 19, was officially released by the Spurs on Oct. 28.