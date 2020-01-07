Rep. Duncan Hunter Resigns From Office After Guilty Plea
Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA) submitted his resignation on Tuesday after pleading guilty to improperly using his campaign funds last month, the Los Angeles Times reports. Hunter reportedly submitted his two-page resignation letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who will have two weeks to call for a special election to fill his seat. Hunter pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to misuse campaign funds on Dec. 3, after he and his wife were initially indicted on 60 federal counts in August 2018 for using more than $250,000 of campaign money on various personal expenses—including vacations, transport costs for two pet rabbits, and hotel rooms for Hunter’s mistresses. The ex-representative, who was first elected to Congress 11 years ago, will be sentenced in March and faces up to five years in prison.