Three Dead in Shooting at Oklahoma Walmart: Police

At least three people are dead, including the gunman, after a Monday morning shooting at an Oklahoma Walmart, authorities confirmed.

Officials received a call just before 10 a.m. about gunfire at the Walmart in Duncan, a town of about 22,000 an hour southwest of Oklahoma City.

“We are aware of reports of a shooting at Walmart. We are gathering information and will provide an update as soon as one is available,” the Duncan Police Department said.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is confirming three people were killed in the incident. According to KOCO, the incident happened in the retailer’s parking lot and two men and one woman were reportedly found dead inside vehicles. NBC News is reporting the suspect is dead, though details are not immediately available.

Duncan Public Schools officials confirmed that while all schools are on lockdown, the police department has given them the all clear and classes have resumed.

“Duncan Public Schools is aware of the report of a shooting at Duncan Walmart. As always we are taking every precaution to protect our staff and students. At this time all schools are in lockdown due to this report. Schools will operate as normal, but visitors will not be admitted until police report it is safe,” officials said in a Facebook post.

Lynn Gregston, owner of the adjacent Country Club Care nursing home, told USA Today authorities said the gunman shot himself after firing on two others.

“Everything is in control,” Gregston said, whose storefront is across the street from the Walmart. “We locked it down using our alert system.”