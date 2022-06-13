CHEAT SHEET
Texas Cops Fatally Shoot ‘Armed’ Person at Kids’ Day Camp
Around 8:40 a.m. Monday, multiple people called the Duncanville, Texas, police department to report a person carrying a gun at a children’s day camp. According to police, officers shot and killed the armed individual at the Duncanville Fieldhouse, a sports venue roughly 10 miles southwest of Dallas where about 150 children were attending camp. No children were injured during the altercation, and police have not released information about what led to the fatal shooting, nor the suspect’s identity.