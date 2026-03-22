‘Dune’ Star Issues Emotional Plea from Hawaii Flood Zone
Actor Jason Momoa, 46, is urging people across the country to step up and support Hawaii as the state reels from devastating flooding. “If you’re out there and able to help in any way, no matter how big or small, please do. Check in on your neighbors. Give what you can,” Momoa said alongside his girlfriend, 33-year-old Andor actress Adria Arjona, detailing the work the two have been doing to support their community. Hawaii has been hit by the worst flooding the island has seen in over two decades, with rainfall exceeding 25 inches in 24 hours in some areas. Over 5,000 residents were ordered to evacuate from Oahu’s north shore. “We’re safe now, but there’s a lot of people who weren’t, so sending all our love,” the Aquaman star told fans in a separate post. The couple said they have seen families displaced and communities suffering, expressing specific concern for their “unhoused neighbors” grappling with the disastrous weather. Ten people have been hospitalized for hypothermia as of Sunday, and no deaths have been reported. According to the Governor, the floods could cause over $1 billion in infrastructure damage.