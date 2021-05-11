Dunkin’ Worker Fatally Punched Customer Who Called Him a Racial Slur: Cops
‘EXTREMELY RUDE’
A Dunkin’ Donuts employee has been charged with manslaughter after he fatally punched an elderly man who called him a racial slur, WKMG reports. Corey Pujols, who is Black, told police the 77-year-old customer called him a slur on May 4, and then repeated it, according to an arrest report. Pujols punched him, causing the elderly man to fall and hit his head on the concrete. The man died three days later. Pujols said the man was “extremely rude,” police said. An autopsy report reviewed by the Tampa Bay Times says that the man had a skull fracture and brain contusions. Pujols was sent to jail on Tuesday without bail. He faces a charge for aggravated manslaughter for an elderly person, which can be punishable by up to 30 years in prison if he is convicted.