‘Reap What You Sow’: Illinois Dem Staffer Blasted for Mocking Parade Disaster That Killed Five
KARMA
A Democratic Party staffer in Illinois has been put on blast for her insensitive tweets mocking the holiday parade tragedy in Wisconsin that left five people dead, reports the Daily Mail. Mary Lemanski—a 46-year-old social media director for the Democratic Party in DuPage County— lampooned the tragedy in an after-hours diatribe with since-deleted tweets that reportedly read: “it was probably just self-defense” and that “living in Wisconsin, he probably felt threatened.” Lemanski sarcastically compared the deadly incident to Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal last week that caused turmoil throughout the nation. “I’m sure he didn’t want to hurt anyone,” she reportedly wrote—a jab at Rittenhouse’s defense. “He came to help people.” The thread of tweets set off a firestorm on social media, with many criticizing Lemanski for making light of a tragedy that killed five people and injured dozens. “You reap what you sow, Wisconsin,” Lemanski reportedly. “Wisconsin put that bad energy out there. It came back real fast.”