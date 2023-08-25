Duran Duran Guitarist’s Stage Four Cancer Does a Surprising 180
‘ASYMPTOMATIC’
Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor, who previously called his stage four metastatic prostate cancer a “death sentence,” revealed to The Times that he has made a shocking recovery. “I was classified as palliative, end-of-life care,” Taylor told the newspaper in an article published Friday. “And now I’m not; I’m asymptomatic.” The 62-year-old announced his diagnosis in November 2022 after he missed the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony due to complications from his cancer. At the time, Taylor said he experienced a major setback despite undergoing “sophisticated life extending treatment.” “There is no cure,” he wrote in his announcement. Now, Taylor attributes the miracle of his health improvement to the “genius” scientist behind his treatment, who he called the “Elon Musk of cancer.” The guitarist is slated to release his first solo album, Man’s A Wolf To Man, in September.