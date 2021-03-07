Sen. Durbin Blasts Sen. Ted Cruz Over False Claims About Immigrants and Stimulus Checks
‘RILE PEOPLE UP’
Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) called out Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Saturday for his false claims about undocumented immigrants receiving a stimulus check under the just-passed $1.9 trillion package. Cruz had asked, “The question for the American people to answer is, should your money, should taxpayer money, be sent, $1,400, to every illegal alien in America?” Without social security numbers, undocumented immigrants do not qualify for such direct assistance in the first place, nor have they in the past. Durbin said, “Undocumented immigrants do not have social security numbers. And they do not qualify for stimulus relief checks, period. And just in case you didn't notice, they didn't qualify in December… To stand up there and say the opposite is just to rile people up.”