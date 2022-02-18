Durham Dismisses Crazed Fox News Reporting on Trump’s Paranoid Spying Conspiracy Claims
JUST WRONG
A court filing last Friday from Special Counsel John Durham set off frenzied and false reporting from Fox News this entire week. Fox declared that Durham’s motion showed the Clinton campaign spied on Trump White House servers—but, now, Durham himself has dismissed those misleading reports. “If third parties or members of the media have overstated, understated, or otherwise misinterpreted facts contained in the Government’s Motion, that does not in any way undermine the valid reasons for the Government’s inclusion of this information,” Durham’s team wrote in a late Thursday court filing. Durham was defending himself after defense lawyers accused him of trying to “inflame media coverage” with his Feb. 11 filing, which right-wing media wrongly claimed included evidence of a Clinton campaign conspiracy against Trump. Last week, the ex-president suggested the unproven spying campaign against him should be “punishable by death.”