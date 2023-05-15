Durham Report Slams Trump-Russia Probe but Suggests Changing Nothing
WOMP WOMP
After a years-long probe into the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation, Trump-era Special Counsel John Durham concluded that it never should have happened in the first place. Durham was appointed by former Attorney General Bill Barr, much to the delight of Trump, who insisted his probe would unveil the “crime of the century.” Instead, the 305-page report, released Monday, concluded that the Department of Justice and FBI “failed to uphold their mission of strict fidelity to the law” when they launched an investigation into potential collusion between Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russia. Durham blamed a “serious lack of analytical rigor towards the information” that senior FBI personnel received. “In particular, there was significant reliance on investigative leads provided or funded by Trump’s political opponents,” Durham said. Despite being harshly critical of the investigation, however, Durham recommended no new charges or changes to how future investigations should operate similar probes. The probe resulted in just one criminal conviction for doctoring an email about a surveillance warrant.