Durham Tried to Find Dirt on the Clintons as Part of His Trump-Russia Probe Inquiry, Says Report
POLITICALLY MOTIVATED
Last year, when Attorney General William Barr assigned top federal prosecutor John Durham to examine the origins of Robert Mueller’s investigation of the Trump 2016 campaign, it was clear to almost everyone that it was designed to appease the tarnished president. That’s become even more obvious after The New York Times reported that Durham has used his probe to seek dirt on Trump’s sworn enemies, the Clintons. According to the report, the U.S. attorney in Connecticut has been trying to get his hands on documents about how the FBI dealt with allegations of political corruption at the Clinton Foundation. It isn’t clear why those documents would be within the scope of Durham’s inquiry, and the report will fuel fears that the probe is being exploited for political purposes. Last week, Durham’s top aide abruptly resigned, reportedly due to sustained pressure from Barr to deliver results ahead of Election Day.