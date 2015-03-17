Durst Charged for Weed, Gun Possession

CHEAT SHEET
On top of his first-degree murder charge, Robert Durst is also facing charges for possession of a firearm and a controlled substance. When he was arrested Saturday in New Orleans, Durst was found in a hotel room with a .38-caliber handgun (two previous felony convictions made it illegal for him to carry a firearm) and around five ounces of marijuana, police say. A judge has ordered the real-estate heir to appear at a hearing Monday regarding the charges. Durst is accused of killing of Susan Berman, a friend living in California, in 2000.