CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Man Who Rubbed Ham on Quran at Mosque Gets No Jail Time
SAY YOU’RE SORRY
Read it at The Wichita Eagle
A Kansas man who went on an anti-Muslim tirade at a mosque—rubbing ham on a copy of the Quran in a bizarre anti-terrorism protest—cut a no-jail deal with prosecutors and agreed to write apology letters. The Wichita Eagle reports that Dustin Arterburn also rubbed ham on posters of the Prophet Muhammad in the October incident at the Masjid An Noor Mosque and the Islamic Society of Wichita. He was reported to have a gun but told police it was in his car and he only took it out when he felt threatened by someone approaching him. Arterburn, who was initially charged with aggravated assault, was headed for trial when he pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in exchange for probation.