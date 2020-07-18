Dustin Honken, Meth Lord and Murderer, Becomes the Third Federal Prisoner Put to Death This Week

Read it at Des Moines Register
Dustin Honken, a 52-year-old federal prisoner convicted of murder and drug trafficking, was executed Friday in Terre Haute, Indiana, the government’s third such execution this week after a hiatus of 17 years. His last words were “Hail Mary, Mother of God, pray for me.” He murdered five people, among them two government informants and two children, in the course of constructing a massive business selling meth and fending off an investigation in Iowa in the 1990s. The federal government’s next execution is scheduled for August 28.