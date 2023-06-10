Dutch Beach Town Strikes Back Against Horny Tourists
‘A NUISANCE’
Everyone wants to unwind during their vacation, but the southern Dutch town of Veere would really like it if beachgoers would stop copulating on the shore and its adjoining dunes and nature reserve. Thanks to complaints of “sex acts carried out by naked recreationists,” the town has reportedly begun a new initiative to shut down all sex on the beach. Eight new signs have gone up, and immediate “verbal” enforcement lies ahead for anyone who breaks the rules. Although the initial complaints reportedly referred to “naked recreationists,” Karlien Lodewijk—a spokesperson for the naked recreation association NFN Open en Bloot (meaning, “open and bare”) emphasized to The Observer, “Sex outdoors is not naked recreation, and people who come [to the nudist beach Oranjezon] to sunbathe find it just as much of a nuisance as other people do.”