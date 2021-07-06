Dutch Celebrity Crime Reporter Peter R. de Vries Shot on Amsterdam Street

Read it at Reuters
A well-known Dutch crime journalist was gunned down in one of Amsterdam’s largest plazas Tuesday. Local police said in a statement, “Peter R. de Vries was shot down in Lange Leidsedwarsstraat.” De Vries, who had visited broadcaster RTL’s television studio that evening, remains in “serious condition.” The alleged shooter was arrested shortly after, according to a report from newspaper Algemeen Dagblad. The reporter has won awards for his stories on the criminal underworld—for which he has received threats against his life—and became well known for his investigative work on the disappearance of Natalee Holloway in Aruba.