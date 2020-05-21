CHEAT SHEET
    Grandma Must Delete Facebook Photos of Grandkids Posted Without Parents’ Consent: EU Court Ruling

    GDPR VS GRANNY

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter

    Chris Jackson/Getty

    A court in the Netherlands ruled that a grandmother must delete photos of her grandkids that she posted to Facebook and Pinterest without the parents’ permission. The suit stemmed from a falling out between the unnamed grandmother and her daughter, who had asked her to remove the photos several times. The judge found that that the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation, though normally not relevant in cases of personal grievance, applied to the case because posting the photos to Facebook and Pinterest made them available to a wide audience. The grandmother will be fined €50 for every day she fails to remove the photos, and a similar fine will apply if she posts any more photos.

