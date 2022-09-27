Dutch Cycling Star Pushed, Yelled at Teen Girls During Hotel Assault
‘CHASED’
Court documents have revealed how an altercation between a Dutch cyclist and two teenage girls at a hotel spiraled out of control, leading to the star rider’s arrest and subsequent court appearance. Mathieu van der Poel on Monday pleaded guilty to the assault of two teenage girls at his hotel, the Novotel Brighton Resort, in Sydney. The 27-year-old had attempted to get an early night’s sleep in the lead-up to a world championship race the next day, but when the girls, aged 13 and 14, decided to play a game of “knock and run,” things went south. According to NCA NewsWire, a police fact sheet alleged the girls were staying almost directly opposite van der Poel when they decided to knock multiple times at approximately 10:40 p.m. “He waited for the victims to knock on his door and chased them into their hotel room, following close behind them,” the documents state. Van der Poel then approached one of the girls—who had run into a corner and was crouching down and covering her face—grabbed and squeezed her by both arms while pushing her against a wall and yelling at her. She received a minor carpet burn graze to her right elbow and a redness to her left forearm, NCA NewsWire said. Van der Poel then saw the second girl trying to escape the room and pushed her against a wall using both hands. “The girl fell to the ground and the accused left the room and went to his hotel room,” court documents said. At a Sydney court, he was convicted and ordered to pay AU$1,500 in fines. Van der Poel is also not allowed to enter Australia for three years.