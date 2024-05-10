Dutch Eurovision Singer Banned From Rehearsal After Mysterious ‘Incident’
PLUG PULLED
Dutch Eurovision contestant Joost Klein was mysteriously banned from dress rehearsals ahead of tomorrow’s final, and is now the subject of an investigation by the European Broadcasting Union over an unspecified “incident.” Klein was abruptly pulled from the morning rehearsal on Friday and was absent from the evening rehearsal that night, which could potentially impact his chances at winning the singing contest since the national juries vote on those dress rehearsal performances. The EBU gave scant information on the reported incident, but Billboard reported rumors of a backstage incident between Klein and someone else in the show. The night before, Klein lashed out at Israeli singer Eden Golan during a press conference, asking her if her participation was a safety risk to everyone else. When the moderator told Golan she didn’t need to answer, Klein erupted, “Why not?” Israel is in sixth place directly behind the Netherlands.