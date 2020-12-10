Dutch Expel Two Russian Diplomats After Busting Tech Sector Spy Ring

Read it at The Moscow Times
Dutch intel services say they have busted a Russian spy ring at the heart of the country’s tech community. The Dutch government says two SVR intelligence operatives, who were working at the Russian embassy under diplomatic cover in the Hague, have been declared persona non grata. The men had allegedly built “a substantial network of sources” by paying people who worked in the Netherlands’ high-tech industry—including the artificial intelligence and nanotechnology sectors across military and civilian applications.