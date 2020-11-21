Dutch Journalist Politely Crashes EU Leader Zoom After Defense Minister Posts Meeting PIN
WELL-MANNERED MEDDLING
A Dutch journalist smiled and waved at top European Union officials Saturday as he crashed their Zoom call. Dutch Minister of Defense Ank Bijleveld had tweeted a screenshot that displayed the meeting URL and PIN to log in, but when alerted to the apparent gaffe by a television station, the Dutch Defence Ministry insisted the meeting could not be accessed by the PIN code alone. Daniel Verlaan of RTL Nieuws put that denial to the test and dialed in. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell asked how the journalist’s day was going. Verlaan replied, “Hi, I’m fine, how are you?” Borrell responded, “You know that you have been jumping into a secret conference?” And Verlaan, embarrassed, responded, “Yes, yes. I'm sorry. I’m a journalist from the Netherlands. I’m sorry for interrupting your conference. I’ll be leaving here.” A Foreign Affairs Council spokesperson said the breach would be reported to the authorities, but the Defense Ministry admitted to a “stupid mistake.”