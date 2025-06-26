The Dutch queen stands accused of mocking President Donald Trump to his face after a viral clip appeared to show her imitating the president’s mouth mannerisms.

The video captures Trump, in town for the NATO summit, posing for a photoshoot with Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander after sharing breakfast with them.

While Trump was originally going to stay in a luxury hotel, the royal couple invited him to stay at Huis ten Bosch, their palace in the Hague.

The awkward moment occurred as Donald Trump posed for photos with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands. Pool/Getty Images

Trump can be seen flashing a thumbs-up and wide smile to the cameras, saying: “That’s the picture we want.”

The king asked Trump if he enjoyed his stay, to which the American replies, “It was great. Thank you all very much.”

At that moment, the queen turns from Trump to the camera and appears to mimic the president’s thank you by holding her mouth open taut, pursing her lips, and flicking out her tongue several times.

Trump seemed not to notice.

Since the clip hit social media, many users have interpreted the bizarre moment as Máxima making fun of the American president.

Queen Maxima mimicking Trump's mouth movements really got me pic.twitter.com/hCjVB9IIj0 — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) June 25, 2025

“Queen Maxima mimicking Trump’s mouth movements really got me,” wrote the political commentary account Polling USA alongside the clip on X.

“Poor lady just got herself an entire Truth social post,” another X user joked.

On YouTube, a commenter wrote in Dutch, “Maxima imitating that Trump mouth,” with a laughing emoji.

“The Queen mocking that taco clown to his face is GOLDEN!” wrote another.

Some users leapt to Máxima’s defense, arguing that the moment had been misread.

The Dutch king and queen invited Trump to stay in their palace rather than at a luxury hotel while he attended the NATO summit. MISCHA SCHOEMAKER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

One X user was convinced that the apparent mimicry was a reflex from Máxime’s diverse linguistic background.

“Máxima is Argentinian-Dutch and highly attuned to language and expression,” the user wrote. “Given her multilingual fluency (Spanish, Dutch, English), she’s known to pick up on linguistic quirks quickly, including accents and lip movements.”

Several others argued that Máxima had actually mouthed the Dutch word for “good” and was responding to Trump rather than imitating him.

The White House and the Dutch Royal House did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s requests for comment on the clip.

Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander married in 2002. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Máxima, 54, is originally from Argentina. She met Willem-Alexander, 58, when he was the nation’s crown prince in 1999. The couple married in 2002, and ascended to the top of the Dutch royal hierarchy when Willem-Alexander’s mother abdicated the throne in 2013. They share three daughters.